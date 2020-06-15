Man said to be of “unsound mind” shot to foot after attacking cops

A man, who is believed to be suffering from mental health issues, was earlier today shot to his left foot by the cops after he attacked lawmen with a cutlass.

Upto press time, the injured man was identified by the police as “Phalai King”.

Reports are that ranks from a police patrol vehicle were attacked today in the mining town (Region 10) by the suspect.

Despite repeated warnings from the cops, the man reportedly continued to approach them in an aggressive manner while brandishing a cutlass in his hand.

As a result, he was shot to his left foot and then taken to the Linden Hospital Complex for medical treatment. The suspect is currently under police guard while warded at that health facility.

According to the police, the suspect is said to be “habitually attacking persons” in that community; either with a cutlass or other instruments.

Investigations into the matter continue.