MAN SERVING LIFE SENTENCE TO KNOW FATE FOR KILLING BUSINESSMAN TOMORROW

A man who is already serving a life sentence for attempted murder is set to learn his fate next Tuesday as he faces a High Court Judge for the 2018 brutal murder of a businessman from Linden. Tiana Cole provides more information on this developing story.
