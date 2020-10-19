Man severely injured after ‘drug addict’ storms into home, uses cutlass to carry out assault

A 50-year-old labourer is now nursing severe chop wounds to his body after he was attacked and assaulted with a cutlass by a man who had been trying to trespass on his property.

The badly injured man has been identified as Mohanram Narine of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) who was allegedly attacked by a ‘known suspect’ on Saturday.

According to the police, the suspect is a ‘known drug addict’ in the above-mentioned area and yesterday (Saturday) he visited the home of Narine.

The perpetrator managed to gain access past Narine’s gate and a confrontation took place between the two men during which the suspect used a cutlass and dealt several ‘lashes’ across Narine’s body.

This resulted in the man being severely wounded and immediately after committing the act, the suspect made good his escape on foot.

Meanwhile, Narine was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), West Coast Demerara (WCD), where he is admitted as a patient and being treated for his wounds.

According to the cops, they are on the hunt for the suspect as the probe into the incident continues.