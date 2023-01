A Leopold Street man was killed in a drive-by shooting at Durban and Smyth streets earlier today.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, Anthony Charles, also known as “Skiddle,” was cleaning drains in the area when unknown assailants targeted him. Charles was reportedly riddled with bullets and died at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and searching for any leads or suspects in the case. No further details have been released at this time.

Like this: Like Loading...