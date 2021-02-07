Man shot to death while purchasing cigarettes

A 54-year-old man was allegedly shot to death by one (1) of two (2) men who had been in a heated argument on Saturday (yesterday) while he was purchasing cigarettes at a shop in Albouystown, Georgetown.

Dead is Aulden Cush called “Alligator” who the police said did not have a “fixed address”.

Cush was shot around 16:42h at Cooper Street, Albouystown, between James Street and Independence Boulevard.

Reports are that the now dead man had ventured into a shop located on the Western side of Cooper Street to make his purchase and while there, two (2) men started arguing with each other.

HGP Nightly News understands that as the row intensified, one (1) of the men whipped out a gun and fired a shot in the direction of the other man with whom he had been arguing with at that time.

However, the bullet reportedly missed its target and struck Cush to the right side of his face.

The gunman along with the man had been arguing with, fled the scene on foot, while the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) crew arrived at the crime scene.

Cush was pronounced dead and his body was subsequently picked up and taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are ongoing.