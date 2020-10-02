Man shot to face, arm moments after paying debt at Hotel and Bar

A 20-year-old labourer was shot to his face and left arm shortly after he and another man visited a Hotel and Bar located in Aurora village, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) to pay an outstanding debt.

The injured man has been identified as Reeaz Khan of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast and his male companion was also identified as 25-year-old Cordell Grinds, a labourer of Adventure, Essequibo Coast

HGP Nightly News understands that the shooting incident took place around 19;30h in the Aurora Village after the two men had arrived at the Hotel and Bar inside of a motor car (PRR 1219) which was being driven by Grinds.

Reports are that the two men ventured into the establishment and paid the debt and while they were re-entering the vehicle they heard two (2) loud sounds which they believed to have been gunshots.

According to the police, Grinds quickly started the engine for the motorcar and drove off in an attempt to get to safety, during which two more gunshots were reportedly fired.

The driver told the police that when he looked in the direction of Khan, who was seated in the front passenger seat of the car, he noticed a gunshot wound to the man’s face and another to his left arm.

He further stated that he immediately drove the vehicle to the Suddie Public Hospital where he along with Khan were both admitted at the said hospital.

It is unclear at this time what injuries Grinds would have suffered.

However, the scene where the shooting occurred was visited by police ranks shortly after the duo arrived at the hospital and the cops recovered one (1) .32 spent shell.

Additionally, a check of the vehicle Grinds had been driving also revealed two (2) bullet holes in the car’s door.

Investigations into the shooting incident are ongoing.