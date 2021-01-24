Man shot to hands, abdomen in front of reputed wife by unknown suspects

-perpetrators allegedly trailed couple home using separate vehicles



A 22-year-old labourer was shot thrice about his body, in the presence of his wife, by four (4) men who allegedly followed the couple home after they visited the Tower Hotel on Sunday (today).

The injured man has been identified as Osafo Johnson of East La Penitence, Georgetown.

HGP Nightly News understands that the shooting took place around 04:45h at “Barbie Dam”, East La Penitence, Georgetown, by the four (4) suspects who used two (2) vehicles to trail Johnson and his 26-year-old reputed wife.

Reports are that on the day in question, the man and his spouse left the Tower Hotel on Main Street, Georgetown, in a Toyota Axio motorcar which was being driven by its owner at that time.

The owner allegedly stopped his vehicle at “Barbie Dam” for Johnson and his wife to “walk in to get to their home”, when two (2) motor cars drove up from behind and blocked the path of the Toyota Axio.

According to a police statement, the occupants of the above-mentioned unknown motorcars exited the vehicles and “started to call out’ for Johnson.

“The Victim along with his reputed wife exited the motor car (Toyota Axio) and attempted to run and one of the men discharged several rounds at him, causing him to receive three gun shots to his hands and left side abdomen. The Perpetrators then managed to make good their escape with the said motor cars to an unknown location. The Victim was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is presently receiving medical treatment, his condition is stable.”



The cops noted that two (2) 9MM spent shells and one (1) suspected 9MM War head were recovered at the scene of the crime.

Additionally, the driver/owner of the Toyota Axio was detained by the police for further questioning as investigations into the matter continue.