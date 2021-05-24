Man shot twice following argument with suspect about money

A 32-year-old man is now nursing two (2) gunshot wounds to his body after he was allegedly shot by a male with whom he had a heated argument based on money while they were standing on Victoria and Britton Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 16:45h in the village of Plaisance, ECD, and the suspect is currently on the run from the cops.

According to a police statement, moments after the now injured man and the suspect began arguing over money, the “known perpetrator” left the area on a motorcycle and returned shortly after, armed with a handgun.

“He fired two shots in the victim’s direction, hitting him in his left side and right leg, after which he made good his escape. The victim was escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), seen, examined and admitted a patient by a doctor, in a stable condition. Suspect not yet arrested.”

An investigation is in progress.