Man shot twice while sitting in verandah by bandits

A 39-year-old man was shot twice to his foot while sitting in his verandah then robbed of $55,000 in cash late last night by two gun-toting bandits.

The robbery took place around 23:45h at “E” Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Reports are that Desmond Granado was sitting in his verandah when the two perpetrators entered his yard through his Western front gate.

While in the man’s yard, they asked him “Where is the money?”

However, Granado declined to answer the men who had quickly approached him and this resulted in one of bandits hitting him to the left side of his face with a handgun.

Both suspects then discharged several rounds in his direction and two bullets managed to hit Granado to the lower part of his left foot.

The armed duo then rushed into the injured man’s house and located the $55,000 cash which had been on a table at that time.

They then made good their escape in thr Western direction on foot.

Granado was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where he admitted as a patient in the male ward.

He is said to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, cops are on the hunt for the two gunmen involved in the robbery as investigations into the matter continue.