Man slapped with second murder charge in two weeks

-Lennox Estwick remanded for killing Linden businessman

Twenty-three-year old Lennox Leon Estwick a.k.a “Swipey” was earlier today arraigned for the murder of Eon Williams, a.k.a “Ojay” who was gunned down some eight months ago in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Murdered Linden businessman, Eon Williams, who was gunned down on September 28, last year.

This is the second murder charge that has been slapped against Estwick in the spate of two weeks.

Estwick, who prior to his arrest(s) hailed from Lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden made his first Court appearance virtually before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Williams on September 28, 2019.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until his next Court appearance which is scheduled for June 8, 2020.

Williams had been gunned down while his girlfriend was shot twice allegedly as a result of a “gang war” in his hometown.

At the time of the shooting incident, the now dead man had just arrived at a location in Lover’s Lane, Amelia’s Ward after his girlfriend contacted him and requested that he pick her up from a party she had attended.

While Williams and his girlfriend had been sitting inside of his vehicle they both came under fire and had reportedly attempted to escape the perpetrators. However, the gunmen gave chase and another vehicle also followed the couple.

Both Williams and his girlfriend were shot repeatedly after they had resorted to abandoning the vehicle and trying to escape on foot.

Williams succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Estwick is currently on remand after he was charged with the murder and robbery of Essequibo businessman, Deon Stoll, called “Mow” which occurred last year on October 14 in front of the El Dorado Trading at Da Silva Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Additionally, two Mondays ago, Estwick was also sentenced to a total of three (3) years, 6 months after he was found guilty of possession of a firearm, matching ammunition and narcotics.

He was also jointly charged with his brother, 21-year-old Oneil Estwick for those offences.

However, the younger Estwick plead not guilty to those charges. Meanwhile the younger Estwick is also facing charges for harboring a criminal (his brother) since he was aware that the older Estwick was wanted by law enforcement authorities for murder.