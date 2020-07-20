Man stabbed by wife after objecting to father-in’-law’s intervention in row

A domestic dispute between a husband and wife has resulted in the man being stabbed about his body by his spouse who is currently on the run from the cops.

The 32-year-old mother of three and her spouse had an argument at their Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, home over the weekend and reportedly armed herself with a knife which she used to stab her husband to the upper left side of his body and his back.

HGP Nightly News was told that investigators were told that the couple had been arguing when the woman’s father intervened. This did not quell the said argument, instead, it resulted in the 42-year-old husband alluded that he did not appreciate his father-in-law’s actions in this regard.

As such, the woman became more agitated and picked up the knife to deal the two stabs to her husband’s body.

Regional Commander, Superintendent, Crystal Robinson, noted that police ranks have intensified the hunt for the suspect while her husband is warded at the Suddie Hospital, Essequibo, where he is said to be in a stable condition.