Man stabbed multiple times with knife while defending girlfriend’s “honour”

A man, who was allegedly defending his girlfriend’s “honour”, was brutally stabbed about his body by another man at Hubu Hill, Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini), late Tuesday night.

The badly wounded man has been identified as Michael Pierre of Hubu Hill, Mabaruma, NWD.

According to Pierre’s mother, about 18:30h on Tuesday, her son left their residence to attend a ‘wake’ in the community and returned around 22:30h with blood gushing from five stab wounds to his upper body.

The woman told the cops that her son stated that he received the injuries from a man who had been disrespecting his (Pierre’s) girlfriend.

According to a police statement, Pierre was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty and later air dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical treatment.

The suspect has since been arrested; while a knife believed to be the weapon used to commit the act, was recovered.

Investigations into the incident continue.