Man stabbed, throat slit while heading home from work

-teenage coworker escapes same fate, suffers slash to face

A 27-year-old father of one (1) was brutally stabbed about his body and had his throat slashed while returning home from work yesterday (Saturday).

The deceased has been identified as Orlando Jonas, a construction worker, commonly referred to as ‘Lano’ of Number One Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

He was reportedly stabbed in his abdomen, to the face and then slashed to the throat on Saturday evening while he was making his way home from work.

At the time of his death Jonas was said to be in the company of a teenage coworker.

HGP Nightly News understands that Jonas’ 19-year-old coworker and friend, was also injured.

He allegedly had his face slashed by one of the murder suspects who had initially attempted to slit the teen’s throat as well. when one of the suspects attempted to slit his throat but slashed his face instead.

The incident occurred around19:45 h on the Albion Public Road when the now dead construction worker and the 19-year-old were riding their bicycles to head towards their homes.

As they passed two men on the roadway, one of them reportedly spouted a negative remark and Jonas turned his bicycle around to confront the duo.

Within seconds of his arrival, he was allegedly subjected to be stabs and his throat had been slit.

One of the suspects then turned his attention to the teen and tried to cut his throat with a knife but the lad reportedly pushed him off resulting in the knife slashing his face instead.

By the time Jonas was taken to the hospital he was already dead while the 19-year-old was able to obtain medical attention in time.

The two suspects have reprtedly been arrested as imvestgations continue.