Man stabbed to death after playing game of cards with friends

A game of card playing went terribly wrong between two men, with one of them being stabbed to death, while the other along with a teenager are now in the lockups in relation to the man’s murder.

Dead is 34-year-old Kevin Baynes of Namrad Street, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He was allegedly killed on Saturday at ‘Big Creek’ Backdam, North West Distrct, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Reports are that around 18:30h on the day in question, Baynes was playing a game of cards with friends and after the game ended, he and the suspect who allegedly stabbed him (Baynes) to death ended up in an argument.

As such, the now dead man went into his bag and took out a knife which he placed on the left side of his pants waist then approached the murder suspect.

According to the cops, Baynes then took the suspect’s cellular phone away from him and refused to return it.

“Thereafter, he (deceased) left the vicinity and was approached by the suspect during which he was dealt several stabs about his face and body. Baynes was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the body which received three stab wounds to his left side rib, chin and head is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination,” the police further stated.

HGP Nightly News understands that the 25-year-old alleged murderer and a 16-year-old suspect, both of whom are said to hail from Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, are in police custody assisting with the investigation.