Man stabs reputed wife several times about body during row

-13-y-o son discovers bleeding mom, father with knife in hand

A 35-year-old housewife of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne is currently battling for her life at a hospital after she was reportedly stabbed several times about her body by her reputed husband.

The injured woman has been identified as Rajwattie Punie also known as “Shakira” and is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

She was stabbed to her hands, feet and abdomen by her reputed spouse around 13:00h on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on the day in question, the suspect and Punie were involved in a heated argument inside of the lower flat of their couple’s two-storeyed home.

Moments after the row ended, the couple’s 13-year-old son ventured to the lower flat and noticed his mother with blood stains on her clothing while his father was in the same room with a knife in his hand.

According to the cops, the man then exited the lower flat and walked out of the yard with the knife in his hand. He reportedly made good his escape on foot.

Meanwhile, Punie was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, Berbice, by relatives where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who subsequently transferred her to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

She was immediately treated for her wounds and admitted as a patient.

The GPF noted that Punie is regarded as “serious” and checks made for the woman’s reputed husband have been unsuccessful up to press time.

Police have intensified the hunt for the suspect as investigations continue.