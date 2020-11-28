Man standing on road median killed after speeding car slams into him

-driver abandons vehicle, flees accident scene in order to evade arrest

A pedestrian is now dead after being struck by a speeding car while the driver of the motor vehicle involved in the accident, who fled the accident scene and abandoned the car, is currently on the run from the cops.

Dead is Kayum Ali, who hailed from Bushy Park Squatting Area, EBE.

He lost his life around 21:50h on Friday along the Hydronie Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Reports are that the motor vehicle in question was proceeding South along the Western driveway of the Eastern carriage way, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when it slammed into Ali who had been standing on the median on the center of the road at that time.

.

In light of the collision, the vehicle turned turtle, then collided with a nearby shop.

The driver rushed out of the car and fled the scene on foot.

Meanwhile, Ali who received injuries about his head and body, was picked up by police ranks and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police, Ali’s body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

The car that was involved in the fatal accident has been lodged at the Leonora Police Station, WCD, and is to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer.

Efforts are being made to locate and arrest the driver as investigations into the matter continue.