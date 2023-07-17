Man struck dead by tree limb

A so far unidentified man of Amerindian descent was killed on Monday after allegedly being struck by a limb that broke off a tree at 42 Miles Backdam, North West District (NWD).

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said that the man was employed with a 34-year-old businesswoman who was establishing a mining operation.

According to Dwayne Fredericks, an employee, at about 08:30h on Monday, he, along with the now dead man, was clearing an area to set up a camp when a limb broke off from a tree and fell and him, causing him to receive injuries.

Fredericks said he immediately sought assistance from his boss, who placed the man in a car and escorted him to the Port Kaituma District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police were informed, and detectives examined the deceased’s body and observed abrasions to the chest area. Investigations continue.

