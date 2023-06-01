Man suspected to be ‘Smallie’ shot dead during confrontation with Joint Services

A man suspected to be notorious convicted killer and death row inmate Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ was on Thursday shot and killed during a Joint Services operation.

In a brief statement, the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed that a person was shot and killed, and a rifle was recovered.

The CCU noted that investigators were en route to the location.

This operation comes days after Williams’ accomplice, Neon Howard, called ‘Taxi,’ was killed at St Mary’s Quarry, Essequibo River, after he opened fire on ranks of the Joint Services.

Williams, who is on death row for killing 12 persons during the 2008 Bartica Massacre, escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, a maximum security facility, at about 14:30 h on May 19.

The notorious convicted killer escaped while returning to the Sibley Hall prison after receiving a visit from a female when the escorting ranks came under gunfire by men with AK-47s.

As a result, the ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants. At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers.

Williams, who was in foot chains, ran towards the riverbank and jumped into the river. His accomplices at that point assisted him into the boat, which proceeded westerly upriver.

The Police have announced a $10 million reward for any information leading to Williams’ arrest.

Four prison officers are among six persons charged and remanded to prison for aiding in Williams’ escape.

