Man that operated the boat that aided in ‘Smallie’ escape arrested – Police

As the Joint Services intensifies its hunt for notorious convicted killer and death row inmate Mark Royden Williams, also known as ‘Smallie,’ the boat which was used during his escape has been recovered.

This was confirmed by the Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU ), Mark Ramotar.

Also, the person suspected to be operating the boat at the time was arrested and is in custody, assisting with the investigations.

On Saturday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced a $10 million reward for any information leading to Williams’ arrest.

Persons with any information can contact the Police on telephone numbers: 22-56940, 2258196, 2252317, 227-1149 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police said all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

Williams, who is on death row for killing 12 persons during the 2008 Bartica Massacre, escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, a maximum security facility, at about 14:30 h.

He was convicted for the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal Ivor Williams.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had said that Williams was returning to the Sibley Hall prison after receiving a visit from a female who is currently in custody when the escorting ranks came under gunfire.

As a result, the ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants.

At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers.

Williams, who was in foot chains, ran towards the riverbank and jumped into the river. His accomplices at that point assisted him into the boat, which proceeded westerly upriver.

In an earlier statement on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the men who aided Williams’ escape were armed with AK-47 rifles.

To this end, the public is asked to report any sightings of this individual to the nearest police station or any prison location to assist in his recapture and the arrest of his accomplices.

In 2017, Williams escaped from the prison at Camp Street, Georgetown, during a riot.

Like this: Like Loading...