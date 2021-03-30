Man throws boiling water on lover’s face, delivers blow to head with wood during row over cellphone

–suspect uses concrete block to break leg of girlfriend’s sister during intervention

Two females are now badly injured and hospitalised after the lover of one of the women attacked both of them during an argument over not being granted access to investigate information in his girlfriend’s cellular phone.

The incident occurred around 22:30h on Monday (yesterday) in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Reports are that the sisters were visiting the suspect’s home and when the man did not succeed in getting his lover to enter her password so that he could gain access to her call log, messages and other private information stored in it, he armed himself with a mug of boiling water and threw it on her.

According to a police statement, this resulted in the woman receiving second (2nd) degree burns to the right side of her face.

“He then armed himself with a piece of wood from the yard and dealt her a blow to her head causing her to receive injuries. Her sister tried to separate them but the perpetrator then picked up a three (3) inch block and dealt her a lash to her lower right leg which caused her leg to be broken. She received further lashes about her body and head before he made good his escape, leaving the two victims lying in the yard covered with blood about their bodies.”

The two (2) females were both admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were treated and are each in a stable condition.

“Earlier this morning about 03:10hours the perpetrator turned himself in at the Mackenzie Police Station where he was told of the allegation, cautioned and admitted of having inflicted the injuries on both victims. He was then arrested and placed into custody pending further investigation,” the police statement added.