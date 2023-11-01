MAN WALKS FREE OF 2020 MURDER OF COLDINGEN FISHERMAN

An Annandale, East Coast Demerara resident, who spent three years in remand for the alleged murder of a fisherman, was acquitted on Monday in the High Court. The individual was found not guilty of the crime and was subsequently released. Tiana Cole provides further details in her report.
