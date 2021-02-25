Man wanted by cops for murder turns self in at Brickdam Police Station

Forty-Two (42)-year-old murder suspect, Osafo Sereste Grundall also called “Safo” and “Curl up” turned himself into police custody some five (5) hours after the cops issued a Wanted Bulletin for him in connection with the murder of a man on Mashramani day, this year.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had stated that he was wanted by investigators for questioning in relation to the death of 27-year-old Dale Christopher, who was shot once to his abdomen while attending a party at Hill Street, Lodge, Georgetown, on February 23, 2021.

When investigations commenced moments after the shooting took place, three (3) persons had been arrested in connection with Christopher’s murder.

Grundall allegedly turned himself in at the Brickdam Police Station, Georgetown, around 14:00h on Wednesday (yesterday). He is presently in custody assisting with investigations.

At the time of the shooting, some 500 persons were in attendance at that party, in clear breach of the COVID-10 22:30h curfew that is currently in place.