An East Coast Demerara (ECD) man who was wanted by the Police for felonious wounding was on Wednesday arrested at Bartica Stelling with an unlicenced .32 pistol.

In a statement, the Police said that 34-year-old Michael Isaacs of Dazzel Housing Scheme was arrested at about 9:45h.

Following a search of the suspect, Police ranks found an unlicenced .32 pistol in his possession.

Michael was told of the offence, cautioned and admitted to ownership of the firearm. He remains in custody at the Bartica Police Station pending charges for both matters.

