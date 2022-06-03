MAN WANTED FOR MURDER OF HIS SCHOOL TEACHER WIFE NABBED AT HOTEL IN BERBICE



Just days after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest in connection the alleged murder of his wife- Omega Ault, 40 year old Clarence Farley was nabbed by Police Officers at a hotel in No. 78 Village, Berbice on Thursday.

41 year old school teacher Omega Ault was found in a state of decomposition one week ago in her Crane, West Coast Demerara home.

According to police headquarters, Omega Ault’s brother had been trying to reach her for days but to no avail. When he turned up to her home last Friday, he discovered the woman’s decomposing body laying face down.

The matter was reported and Clarence Farley had been on the run since. He reportedly told family members that he would be venturing into the interior.

Farley, called “Junior”, a 40-year-old mechanic of Lot 18 Crane Village, West Coast Demerara, was arrested around 19:50h on Thursday.

In a press statement, police said that acting on information recieved, ranks went to Malinmar Hotel at No. 78 Village, Corriverton, Berbice where the 40-year-old suspect was found and arrested.

Farley was contacted in room No. 9 in the said hotel. He was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested. He was escorted to Springlands Police Station where he was placed in custody.

The Wanted Bulletin for Farley, a mechanic of Lot 18 Crane Village, West Coast Demerara, was issued for his arrest for alleged murder committed on his wife Omega Ault.

An autopsy conducted on the school teacher revealed that she died as a result of brain hemorrhage and multiple traumas to the head.

It was suspected that the woman met her tragic end sometime between May 14 and the 27th.