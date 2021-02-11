Man who allegedly shot, robbed cab driver granted bail

Twenty-seven (27)-year-old Curtis Vasconcellos, a construction worker of Remus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was granted bail to the tune of $150,000 after he was slapped with a Robbery Under Arms charge on Wednesday (yesterday).

Vasconcellos appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #1 where he plead “not guilty” to the charge.

The matter has been postponed to February 24, 2021 for report and fixture, and while he was placed on bail, there are conditions that have to be met.

Vasconcellos will have to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday at 09:00h.

It is alleged that on February 2, this year, Vasconcellos had armed himself with a gun and approached 49-year-old taxi driver, Sew Ramaman along the Houston Public Road, EBD.

He is said to have snatched the man’s cellular phone valued at $110,000 along with $25,000 in cash.

Vasconcellos reportedly shot the man during the process of the robbery and made good his escape until three (3) days later, the police managed to arrest him.