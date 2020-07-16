Man who fled Court hearing after securing bail re-arrested by cops

A 21-year-old vendor who was sentenced in absentia to three years in prison for a narcotics charge since March 13, this year was arrested by the cops once again this morning.

Kevon Ridley Abrams of 1st Bridge, Diamond New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) had been found in possession of 461 grammes of cannabis on November 25, 2019 at St. Ignatius Benab, Central Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

However, after being charged with Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking, he was released on bail pending his trial but the vendor failed to return.

Abrams was subsequently sentenced in absentia to three years imprisonment on March13, 2020 at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

Today around 11:ooh, ranks attached to the Polici g Regional Police Division 4 “A” (Georgetown) managed to apprehend the suspect.