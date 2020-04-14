Man who killed wife, stuffed body in barrel remanded to prison

–Post Mortem reveals woman died from blunt trauma to head, asphyxiation

The 30-year-old husband of the woman whose remains were discovered tied with a bedsheet, stuffed in a barrel and dumped into a trench last week, was hauled before the Court today and remanded to prison.

Suraj Veerasammy also called “Rabbit”, a labourer of Hampshire Village, Corentyne, Berbice, made his first Court appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge of murder contrary to Common Law and was remanded to prison. The case has been postponed to June 9, 2020, for further report.

Meanwhile, a Post Mortem (PM) examination was conducted on Veerasammy’s 24-year-old reputed wife, Devika Vickram Narainedat today in the presence of Chandrika Narainedat, who confirmed that the decomposed body, is that of his daughter.

The PM revealed that the young housewife died as a result of blunt trauma to the back of her head and asphyxiation due to compound injuries to her neck.

The remains of the deceased were then handed over to her father for burial.

It is alleged that between April 8 and April 11, this year, Veerasammy murdered Narainedat while the couple had been arguing in their Berbice home.

He used a bedsheet to tie around the woman’s neck then placed her body inside of a blue coloured barrel that had been in their yard. Veerasammy then removed the barrel from his residence and dumped it into a nearby trench that separates the Hampshire and Belvedere villages, Corentyne, Berbice.

He then fled the area and went into hiding. A resident in the area made the gruesome discovery on Saturday morning after a foul stench emanated from the trench.

An alarm was raised and villagers rushed to the scene while the police were called in. Veerasammy was later found by the cops hiding under the Canje bridge, Berbice, and one day after being grilled by the police he confessed to killing his spouse.