Man who pelt and injured cop with brick granted $400k Bail

Daniel Singh called ‘Anand’, a 22-year-old labourer was on Wednesday morning charged for Felonious Wounding of a 33-year-old Lance Corporal Rickland Edmundson on Saturday 16th July, 2022 at Anna Catherina, WCD.

The Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) man appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamina Ali Seepersaud where he was charged for the said offence.

The defendant was not required to plea to the charge and he was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 to return to court on the 17th August, 2022 for report and fixture.

Lance Corporal 21013 Edmondson who is stationed at the Dem Amstel Police Station, was on last Saturday pelted in his eye during an interception attempt.

In a statement police headquarters stated that Edmondson was on traffic patrol duty in the vicinity of Anna Catherina when a white canter #GDD 5340 that was being driven by Singh was observed.

The canter was stopped and the driver was asked to produce his licence and other documents. However, he drove away. The cop gave chase and apprehended him at his Anna Catherina residence. According to reports the manz’ s father and sister allegedly held onto to the police and driver then threw a piece of brick hitting the cop in his right eye.

He was then rushed for medical assistance.