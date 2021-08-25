Man who refused to wear face mask shot by security guard

Police on August 24 were summoned to the Golden World Chinese Supermarket on the East Bank of Essequibo after a security guard shot a man. According to the Police, an argument ensued after the security guard told Mohamed Fazil aka Robbie about wearing a face mask before entering the supermarket. The Police said that Fazil later left the supermarket and returned around 14:25hrs with a cutlass as a threat. The 57 year old security guard told police, after he saw ‘Robbie’ with the cutlass, he pulled out the company-issued gun and shot him to the leg. The victim was picked up and rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was a patient but was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he has been admitted a patient in a stable condition. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Parika Police Station as Investigations continue.

