MAN WHO STABBED STEPSON TO DEATH REMANDED TO PRISON

An Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, man has been charged and remanded to prison for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old stepson on Thursday.

Shawn Bobb, a 30 year old Construction worker who was arrested on 29th of January made headlines when police nabbed him disguised in female attire, dressed with makeup and even a wig.

On Thursday, he appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrates Court to answer to the offence of Murder.

He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The case is postponed to the 11th of February.

According to the police report, Edwards tried to save his mother who was being abused by Bob due to an uncooked pot of food. Bobb stabbed the teenager on January 26. The woman was also stabbed.