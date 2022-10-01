Man who was speeding to take son who ingested poison to hospital, kills pedestrian at Harlem

On Friday, 43-year-old Umesh Ramkishun died after he was struck down on the Harlem Public road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The accident occurred around 19:15hrs.

The car involved in the accident was identified as motor car PZZ 9115. It is owned and was driven by a 47 year-old resident of Sea View Anna Catherina, WCD.

Police Headquarters reported that the driver of motor car was reportedly speeding to take his son — who had drank poison — to the West Demerara Hospital. En route, he struck down Umesh Ramkishun of Lot 38 First Street Grove, East Bank Demerara-a pedestrian who was crossing the road in company of another pedestrian.

As a result of the collision, Ramkishun fell onto the bonnet and windscreen of the motor car and received injuries to his head and body with his right foot severed from his body.

The pedestrian’s lifeless body was picked up by the police and escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The accident scene was visited at about 19:35 hrs by police ranks. The driver was arrested and a breathalyzer test was conducted on him, but no trace of alcohol was found in the breath content. Notice of intended prosecution was also served on the driver and statement taken.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at Ezekiel Mortuary for storage, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.