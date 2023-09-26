MAN WHOSE PREGNANT WIFE AND SON INJURED IN ACCIDENT PLEADS FOR STIFFER PENALTIES FOR RECKLESS DRIVER

Three months after his pregnant wife and 12-year-old son were seriously injured in a vehicular accident, a man urges the relevant authorities to impose stricter penalties on reckless drivers who jeopardize people’s lives. Tiana Cole brings us the details in her report.
