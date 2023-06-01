Man,45, dies after car ends up in trench at Ruby

Ravindra Ali, 45, of Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) died on Wednesday after he lost control of the car he was driving, turned turtle and ended up in a nearby trench.

According to the Police, the incident occurred at about 08:10h on the Ruby Access Road.

Reports are that Ali was driving motor car PHH 7065 at an alleged fast rate of speed along the eastern side of the Ruby Access Road when the vehicle turned turtle and ended up in a trench.

When the motorcar was taken out of the trench, Ali was seen in the back seat in an unconscious condition.

He was taken out of the vehicle and escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is at Ezekiel’s Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Several persons were questioned at the scene and in the area, but no helpful information was received. Further investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...