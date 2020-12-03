Manager allegedly forgets “bag with cash” at shop, loses $700,000

A 29-year-old manager of a lumberyard is now counting his losses after he recovered his bag with cash that he had forgotten at a shop but realized that $700,000 was missing.

The two suspects fingered in the theft are a 42-year-old businesswoman and her 14-year-old son.

Mario Gamell, a manager of Gamell’s Lumber Yard and resident of Hosororo, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) told the cops that on Saturday around 18:45h he paid his workers and reportedly had $765,000 remaining in his possession.

He alleged that placed the remainder of cash into a “blue strapped bag” and went to his mother’s shop which is located at the Kumaka “Water Front.”

According to the man, while waiting at the shop, he left the bag on the counter next to him and when he eventually left that location to head towards his home he said that he forget to collect his bag.

According to a police statement, when Gamell realized he forget the bag with cash at the shop, he returned and discovered that the bag was missing from the spot where he had placed it.

“Upon making enquiries, the 14-year-old informed him that he moved the said bag and took it to his mother, the 42 year old suspect. The victim then contacted the suspect, who handed over the said bag to the man, who checked the bag in her presence and discovered that only $65,000 was in the bag. The matter was reported to the Mabaruma Police station,” the police explained.

Investigations into the matter are presently in progress.