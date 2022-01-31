Manchester United player Mason Greenwood arrested over rape claim

HPG NIGHTLY NEWS SPORTS- Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday.

United said the 20-year-old forward “will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

The police did not name Greenwood but the statement about the investigation was provided after inquiries about the footballer.

His arrest came after a woman believed to be his girlfriend posted horrifying visual and audio allegations on social media of an alleged incident. The alleged victim showed what appeared to be bleeding from her mouth and bruises. She claimed she was being threatened after refusing to consent to sex.

The club said they “do not condone violence of any kind”.

The 20-year-old footballer, who made his debut for the club in March 2019, signed a four-year deal in February 2021.