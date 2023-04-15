MANDELA ECCLES PROJECT A MESS PATTERSON

Antonio Dey reports that former Public Works Minister David Patterson has criticized the government’s handling of the Mandela-Eccles Road Project, stating that it is disorganized and leading to traffic congestion. He pointed out that the current government is not following the coalition’s Ogle-Soesdyke Road plan.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on