Marcus Bisram a free man

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has ruled in favor of Guyanese-American businessman Marcus Bisram, thus making him a free man.

Bisram challenged the Guyana Court of Appeal’s ruling that he stand trial for the 2016 murder of Berbice carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt.

In 2021, the murder accused’s attorney- Darshan Ramdhanie asked the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to declare a section of the Criminal Law Offences Act that allows the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to direct a magistrate to recommit a person to stand trial, despite the courts finding that there is insufficient evidence, as unconstitutional .

The CCJ on Tuesday also ordered that Bisram’s passport is returned to him.

Bisram is accused of being the mastermind behind the October 31, 2016, killing of Berbice carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt. Narinedatt’s body was found on Number 70 Village road in Berbice.

It is alleged that the carpenter refused Bisram’s sexual advances. The attackers after being caught by police the next day claimed that Bisram ordered the hit.