Masked gunmen invade businessman’s home, escape with $1.5M in gold, cash

Three masked gunmen stormed into the house of a businessman earlier today located at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), where they robbed him of a quantity of gold jewellery and cash before making good their escape in a waiting vehicle.

The perpetrators also wounded the man by dealing several lashes with their guns to his hands and feet before robbing him of $1.5M in gold jewellery and $50,000 cash that he had stored inside of a safety vault.

Reports are that around 08:30h this morning, the 40-year-old entrepreneur was leaving his home to transact business in the capital city, when the crime took place.

According to a police source, the man had just unlocked the front door to his house and was in the process of walking out when he was greeted by the perpetrators who pointed two handguns in his face.

They then pushed him backward into his home, closing the front door in the process, and demanded that he hand over his jewellery and cash to them. The armed bandits proceeded to force him into his bedroom and physically assaulted him to deliver on their demands.

HGP Nightly News was told that the businessman has a safety vault inside of his bedroom and was held at gunpoint by one perpetrator who demanded that he unlock the safe and hand over its contents.

The injured entrepreneur, fearing for his life, immediately complied with the demand and emptied the vault which contained several pieces of gold jewellery and $50,000 in cash.

Upon collecting their loot, the armed trio then rushed out of the man’s house, jumped into a waiting motor-car, and made good their escape.

Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon, when contacted by this publication stated that police are on the hunt for the vehicle that was used in the crime.

He explained that the cops are in search of a “new model” Allion motor-car which was bearing licence plate # HC 5451 at the time of the robbery. However, investigators are presently trying to ascertain whether the licence plate on the motor-car was falsified.

Commander Simon added that the businessman has Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed around his premises and police ranks are currently reviewing the footage with the aim of locating the bandits as soon as possible.