In a recent incident on Tuesday night, an armed robbery occurred at a supermarket on the East Coast of Demerara. The theft was executed by a group of four armed bandits who are currently on the run. Police are actively pursuing leads and intelligence to apprehend the suspects. Travis Chase provides more information on this incident in his report.
MASKED GUNMEN ROB SUPERMARKET – POLICE REVIEWING CCTV
