Tragedy struck on Saturday as a father of three died in a fatal stabbing incident. Police are currently in pursuit of the individuals responsible for this shocking crime. Travis Chase brings us more details on this story.
MASKED MEN KILL FATHER OF THREE AT CANAL#2 – POLICE ON THE HUNT FOR KILLERS
