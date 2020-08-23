Mason arrested for marijuana in handbag

A 31-year-old mason has found himself in hot water after the cops discovered a quantity of “ganja” inside of his handbag while he was standing on the roadway early Thursday morning.

On the day in question around 05:30h, the suspect, who hails from Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was found in possession of 10.8 kilogrammes of cannabis in three parcels on the Fort Wellington Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).



Reports are that while police ranks were on patrol duty on the said public road, they observed the suspect standing on the roadway with a black handbag.

They conducted a search which led to the discovery of the illegal substance.

The mason was immediately arrested and is being processed for the Court.