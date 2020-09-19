Mason breaks construction worker’s leg with piece of wood during row on roadway

A misunderstanding that occurred years ago between a 23-year-old construction worker and a 23-year-old mason resulted in one man’s leg being broken while the other is now in the lockups.

The injured man has been identified as Devon Ally of La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) while the perpetrator (mason) is said to also live in the same village.

Reports are that yesterday (Friday) around 21:30h, Ally was pedaling his bicycle and proceeding North along the roadway in his community and when he was in the vicinity of “Policeman Corner” he saw the 23-year-old mason walking along the same path.

According to the cops, Ally allegedly approached the mason “in an attempt to fight” and this resulted in the 23-year-old mason picking up a piece of wood from the roadway during the row.

Ally is said to have then kicked the suspect which caused him to retaliate by using the wood to deal a blow to Ally’s right leg. The mason then ran away in an unknown direction.

The injured construction worker was later picked up by a passerby and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken tibia bone (Shin bone).

His condition is said to be stable. Meanwhile, the suspect was apprehended by the cops and is in police custody pending an investigation.