MASON GETS BAIL FOR ALLEGED VIOLENT ROBBERIES

A construction worker who allegedly preyed on several patrons at a recently held Jovert Concert was on Thursday granted bail. Javone Vickerie reports from within the courts.

37-year-old construction worker Collin Cooper was on Friday charged for robbing several persons while at the recently held New Year’s Eve Jovert Party at D’urban Park. Cooper of East La Penitence, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates Court and pled not guilty to five counts of robbery with violence.

The case of the police is that on January 1 at D’urban Park, Georgetown the accused went on a robbing spree. His victims were listed Shane Hacket who was robbed of $10,000; Isaiah Moore who was robbed of a $4,000 haversack along with $4,000 cash; Ronaldo Danraj of a gold ring and chain valued $54,000; Nicko Devonish of $5,000 cash and Shevon Clarke of two gold chains worth $78,000.

Magistrate Daly released Cooper on $100,000 bail and adjourned the matter until February 8th. According to reports from the police, on the night of the incident, the victims were departing the party at D’urban Park when they were approached by Cooper. It is alleged that the victims were each beaten and robbed by Cooper. He was however captured by public-spirited persons, who gave him a sound thrashing before handing him over to the police.