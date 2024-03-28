MASSARA’S RAZOR GRASS POND CLAIMED LIVES OF FIVE, SIX AND NINE-YEAR-OLD VILLAGERS



A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when three children from an indigenous village in the Rupununi lost their lives during an unsupervised swimming excursion. The devastating loss has cast a somber shadow over the community, highlighting the critical importance of supervision and safety measures for young swimmers. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the potential dangers associated with water activities, especially for children, and the need for increased awareness and preventive actions to safeguard young lives.

Dacia Richards provides further details on this heartbreaking event, including the community’s response and measures being considered to prevent future incidents.

