Friday, March 29, 2024
HomeNewsMASSARA’S RAZOR GRASS POND CLAIMED LIVES OF FIVE, SIX AND NINE-YEAR-OLD VILLAGERS
News

MASSARA’S RAZOR GRASS POND CLAIMED LIVES OF FIVE, SIX AND NINE-YEAR-OLD VILLAGERS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
129


A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when three children from an indigenous village in the Rupununi lost their lives during an unsupervised swimming excursion. The devastating loss has cast a somber shadow over the community, highlighting the critical importance of supervision and safety measures for young swimmers. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the potential dangers associated with water activities, especially for children, and the need for increased awareness and preventive actions to safeguard young lives.

Dacia Richards provides further details on this heartbreaking event, including the community’s response and measures being considered to prevent future incidents.

Previous article
PPP COUNCILOR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY FIRING HIS GUN, UPSET THAT A CAR HAD BLOCKED HIS DRIVEWAY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

USED TIRES ASSOCIATION WANTS REVIEW OF BAN

‘AUNTY LENA’ AMONG TWO REMANDED FOR TRAFFICKING $1.1M IN COCAINE