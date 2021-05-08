Massy Distribution Salesman, Sales Assistant robbed of phone, cash while conducting business in Grove

A Salesman attached to the Massy Distribution Guyana was robbed at gunpoint of his cellular phone and cash belonging to his company and his Sales Assistant was relieved of his cash while they were at a shop in Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) by two (2) men on Saturday (today).

The armed robbery took place around 09:20h at Matthew’s Shop located in Third Street, Grove, EBD.

The Saleman, identified as Rondell Downes was robbed of his black Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $26,000 along with $51, 194 in cash, property of Massy Distribution.

Meanwhile, the Sales Assistant, Lorenzo Sewchand, was robbed of $300 in cash.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), this morning Downes and Sewchand had been “conducting sales” at Matthew’s Shop, Grove, EBD when they observed two (2) identifiable males walking towards them.

“The perpetrators went up to the victims and the (armed)suspect pointed the said handgun towards them and told them not to move or he was going to shoot them and demanded all their properties which were handed over. The perpetrators then made good their escape on foot into Kaneville.

Statements taken.”

An investigation is in progress.