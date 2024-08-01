Monday, August 5, 2024
MATRIMONIAL CAUSES AMENDMENT BILL WHICH OUTLINES SPOUSAL MAINTENANCE PASSED DURING 84TH SITTING OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
During the 84th sitting of the National Assembly, the Matrimonial Causes Bill, which seeks to amend Guyana’s longstanding Matrimonial Causes Act specifically regarding spousal maintenance, was passed. Antonio Dey has further details on the changes brought about by this bill, in the following report.

