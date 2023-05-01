May Day: ERC embraces any initiative to empower citizens for Guyana’s accelerating economy

SEE BELOW STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE ETHNIC RELATIONS COMMISSION (ERC) FOR LABOUR DAY 2023:

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends Labour Day greetings to all workers and

salutes their invaluable contributions over time for the upliftment of the labour sector and the

development of Guyana. The Guyanese working class experienced many painful and fatal

challenges in its early years but the labour movement evolved, notwithstanding the adversity

prevalent at the time.

The movement represents a significant segment of workers and its role as a critical stakeholder is

invaluable in the ERC’s objective to promote ethnic harmony in the workplace. The ERC

therefore, embraces any initiative to empower citizens through education and training to equip

them for Guyana’s accelerating economy.

The Commission joins the social partners represented by government, employers, employees and

the trade unions in recognition of their efforts to continuously improve the social and economic

well-being of citizens; increase in productivity is achieved through the collective efforts of all.

The 1 st of May is an occasion annually that honours workers in their struggles and the

Commission remains in solidarity with them, and values the importance of labour in every sector

of the economy.

Happy Labour Day to all!

Ethnic Relations Commission

May 1, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...