May 2020 is on record as the deadliest month for road accidents and deaths, and with the significant increase in road carnage, Traffic Chief Ramesh Ashram is imploring road users to be extra vigilant
during this holiday season. Here’s more in the Temika Rodney report.
MAY DEEMED DEADLIEST MONTH OF 2020
May 2020 is on record as the deadliest month for road accidents and deaths, and with the significant increase in road carnage, Traffic Chief Ramesh Ashram is imploring road users to be extra vigilant