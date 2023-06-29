May Eid-al-Adha bring you happiness, prosperity and peace – PNCR

SEE BELOW MESSAGE FROM THE PNCR AND OPPOSITION LEADER ON THE OCCASION OF EID AL-ADHA 2023:

Eid Mubarak!

On this joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the People’s National Congress Reform extend warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to you and your loved ones. May this blessed festival bring happiness, prosperity, and peace into your lives!

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a time of immense significance in the Islamic calendar.

It commemorates the unwavering faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael), as an act of obedience to God. It serves as a reminder of the values of selflessness, generosity, and submission to the Divine will.

During this auspicious occasion, families and friends come together to celebrate, exchange gifts, and share in the abundance of food. It is a time to express gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon us and to remember those less fortunate by engaging in acts of charity and compassion.

During this time, some Muslims will also make sacrifices to complete another pillar of Islam, Hajj. This Holy pilgrimage to Mecca allows them to seek a level of tranquility and penance for the sins they have committed so that Allah can be pleased with them in both this life and the hereafter.

Let us also remember the spirit of unity and togetherness that Eid al-Adha embodies.

Eid al-Adha transcends boundaries of culture, language, and nationality, bringing people from all walks of life closer and fostering harmony within communities.

It is a time to embrace diversity, extend a helping hand, and forge stronger bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood.

As we gather with our loved ones to offer prayers, share meals, and exchange warm wishes, let us not forget the lessons of sacrifice and empathy that Eid al-Adha teaches us.

May it inspire us to be more compassionate, understanding, and forgiving towards one another, and may it strengthen our resolve to make a positive difference in the world.

Once again, we in the OLO and the PNCR wish you and your family a joyous and blessed Eid al-Adha. May the spirit of this Holy Festival illuminate your path and fill your hearts with peace, love, and happiness.

Eid Mubarak!

