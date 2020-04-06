Mayor and City Council’s Statement on National Emergency Measures

Citizens of Georgetown which stretches from the Eccles/Agricola Dam to the Industry Crown Dam.

As your duly elected Mayor, on behalf of the councillors and the city administrators, I hereby encourage you to note the following:

1. The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown stands resolute with the Government of Guyana in the combat of COVID-19 (formerly novel coronavirus), as such, this notice is subject to change in accordance with national guidelines.

Therefore, we will abide by the curfew and measures outlined in the National Emergency Measures.

Please be advised of the following: –

a) Food services and restaurants only for delivery, drive thru and take away services;

b) Our municipal markets and all street vending will operate between the hours from 7 am to 2 pm. In addition, please note: –

As per the Mayor and City Council and national laws and bylaws, produce must be stored 6 inches above the ground.

Regularly sanitize commonly touched surfaces with bleach and water solutions.

Wearing of face masks is mandatory to maintain your safety and that of patrons.

Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

Stay home if you are ill and contact the COVID-19 hotline

Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

Ensure that social and physical distancing is practiced at your stall/caravan.

Maintain at least 2 metres (approximately 6 feet) distance between yourself and others, especially anyone who is coughing or showing signs of flu-like illness.

For caravan operators, please ensure that a system is in place for persons to be sanitized whereby a sink equipped with potable water and soap before they access your goods.

c) For our patrons and customers of our markets, please note face masks are mandatory to enter the inside of the markets.

2. (a) A national curfew was imposed from the 3rd April, 2020 to 3rd May, 2020 between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am.



(b) The following are detailed in the document;



1.Restriction to home

2.Restriction on social activities

3.Restriction on visitation

4.Curfew

5.Public Service, Statutory Bodies and State-owned Enterprises

6.Essential Services

7.Social distancing and physical distancing

protocols

8.Religious Worship

9.Domestic Travel

10.International Air Travel

11.Offence.



I advise that You read the document to familiarize yourselves and have deeper insight on the details of the fore stated.



3. Please be reminded that our offices will be operating from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.



Important | Except as otherwise provided in the Notice every person shall remain in the confines of his or her home and yard space.



Furthermore, here are some points to note: –



We have temporarily closed our markets in the interest of our vendors and patrons to afford the installation of sufficient sanitation docks and ensuring that all of our markets are fully sanitized. Presently, we are sanitizing Bourda and Stabroek markets internally with the notion of re-opening those two markets on Tuesday, April 7,2020. Our other markets will be reopened by the end of the week once all relevant systems are in place. The matter of controlling the amount of persons entering the markets is being addressed and dealt with as follows and we therefore call upon civil society inclusive of religious groups, non-governmental organizations and other organizations are welcomed. All meats being sold must be packaged and not left out in open air.

In conclusion, any person who fails to comply with any of these measures commits an offence under section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance and is liable on summary conviction to the penalty provided under that section.

We advise you to remember that while Government and this municipality will continue to work out ways to keep our city safe, we encourage you to follow guidelines and practice social distancing.

Be safe…May God help us all. GOD BLESS THE CITY OF GEORGETOWN AND BY EXTENSION ALL OF GUYANA!

I THANK YOU